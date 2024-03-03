Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of TITN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $588.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.