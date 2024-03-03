Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE STWD opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

