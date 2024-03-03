Shelton Capital Management Sells 3,300 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT traded up $5.92 on Friday, hitting $471.48. 274,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.14. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

