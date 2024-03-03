Shelton Capital Management Purchases 6,036 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $70.91. 4,272,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,582. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $760,731.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

