Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $290.73. 3,028,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

