Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AES were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of AES by 134.4% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 81.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 16.7% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 941,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 67,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

AES Price Performance

AES traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,914,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,276. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

