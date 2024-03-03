Shelton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 745.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.5% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $6,662,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 66.5% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.48. The stock had a trading volume of 260,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,322. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

