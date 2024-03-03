Senti Biosciences (SNTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNTI opened at $0.43 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,015,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

