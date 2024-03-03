Scotiabank Cuts SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$6.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$18.50 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.96.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Price Performance

About SSR Mining

SSRM stock opened at C$5.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$23.71.

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.