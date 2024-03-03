Science 37 (SNCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

Science 37 stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.55. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Science 37 by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science 37 by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 71,382 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Science 37 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNCE. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

