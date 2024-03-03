Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 177,564 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 177,564 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $156.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

