Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Shares of TT stock opened at $285.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $286.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.56 and its 200 day moving average is $228.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

