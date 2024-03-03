Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 421.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in argenx by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. William Blair lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.57.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $393.49 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

