Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,819 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 54,745 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 6.2 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

