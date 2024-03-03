Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.