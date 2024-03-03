Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,538,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $231.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

