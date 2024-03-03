Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 13,879 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.68.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $436.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -165.47 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

