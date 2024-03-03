SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $139.32

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €139.32 ($151.43) and traded as high as €173.60 ($188.70). SAP shares last traded at €172.88 ($187.91), with a volume of 2,284,190 shares.

SAP Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €154.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €139.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

