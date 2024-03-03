Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Short Interest Update

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 13,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Insider Activity at Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock valued at $65,832,048. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 5,151,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.