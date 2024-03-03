Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.70.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500,536.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock worth $326,290,142. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.