Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $136.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $143.04.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

