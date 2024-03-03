Ryan S. Sims Purchases 1,500 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) insider Ryan S. Sims purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $17,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL opened at $11.57 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

GEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,743,000 after buying an additional 189,610 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 207,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

