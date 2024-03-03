R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.50

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.50 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 5.05 ($0.06). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 5.74 ($0.07), with a volume of 311,936 shares trading hands.

R&Q Insurance Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.39.

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

