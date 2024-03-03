Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,021 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 1.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $146,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

