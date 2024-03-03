Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $10.50 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and set a $10.75 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,540,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after acquiring an additional 122,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,699 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

