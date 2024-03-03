Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.84. 2,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

