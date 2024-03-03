Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RIO opened at $65.14 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.