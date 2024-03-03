Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 1 0 0 1.50 International Money Express 0 2 2 0 2.50

Resources Connection presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.70%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $775.64 million 0.60 $54.36 million $0.79 17.65 International Money Express $658.73 million 0.99 $57.33 million $1.63 11.82

This table compares Resources Connection and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Money Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Resources Connection. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 3.80% 8.14% 6.38% International Money Express 9.03% 42.30% 11.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats Resources Connection on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

