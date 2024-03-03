ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,082 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

ResMed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.84. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

