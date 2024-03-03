Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $209.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day moving average is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

