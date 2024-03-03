Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.88

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.88 and traded as high as $49.30. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 8,946 shares.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,155,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,548,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

