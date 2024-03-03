Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.