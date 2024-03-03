Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,474,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $311.98 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $318.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

