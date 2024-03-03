Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 151.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 28.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

