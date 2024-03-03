Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.