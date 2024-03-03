Redfin’s (RDFN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

RDFN stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Redfin has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $3,832,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 417,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

