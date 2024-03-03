ReddCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $154.31 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $154.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00020301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00145911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007687 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.