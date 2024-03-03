Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.69. 139,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 81,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rani Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

