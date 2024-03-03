Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Cut to “Sell” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Radius Recycling’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Radius Recycling Stock Up 7.2 %

RDUS stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Radius Recycling has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -79.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,035,000 after acquiring an additional 524,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Recycling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radius Recycling by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Recycling by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,051,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Radius Recycling by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

