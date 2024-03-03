QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,417 shares of company stock valued at $551,179. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in QuinStreet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

