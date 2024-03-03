Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 34,495 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,495 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.48% of Brady worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brady

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.