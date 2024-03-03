Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $15.28 Million Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $82.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.