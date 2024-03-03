Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $14.68 Million Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,684,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.