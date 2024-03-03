Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $12.56 Million Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,074 shares of company stock worth $31,405,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

