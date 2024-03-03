Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $12.40 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 502,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,397,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.30% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,047 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 862.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,637 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.