Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $16.48 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,674 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $461.32 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.10.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

