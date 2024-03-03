Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,989 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.