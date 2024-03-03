Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 3,234.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,321 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 2.88% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,834,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,976,000 after acquiring an additional 626,404 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,838,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,245,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,718,000 after purchasing an additional 376,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,072,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,145,000 after buying an additional 1,164,640 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $77.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $516.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

