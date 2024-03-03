Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.26% of Boyd Gaming worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 79.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,222 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,614,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,988 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.