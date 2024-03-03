Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 3,226.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,155 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 89,383 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $71.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

